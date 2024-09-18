iPad 9 available for Rs 18,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Is it still worth buying?

The iPad 9, expected to be available at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, offers an affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem. While not the latest model, its features and performance make it a viable option for budget-conscious consumers in 2024.

Although it's uncommon to find an Apple gadget for less than Rs 20,000, starting on September 27, Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is expected to see the iPad 9 at its lowest price. The iPad 9 may cost as little as Rs 18,000, which is less than many Android tablets, although Flipkart hasn't disclosed the precise pricing. Although this deal has drawn notice, the issue of whether the iPad 9 still makes sense to purchase in 2024 considering its outdated hardware still stands.

Although it may not be Apple's most recent tablet, the iPad 9, which was introduced back in 2021, is still a powerful device. It's still a good option in 2024 for a lot of people, particularly if you're searching for a cheap entry point into the Apple ecosystem. Let's examine more closely to see if purchasing an iPad 9 is still worthwhile in the present.

Let's discuss the cost first. Although Apple goods are often expensive, during promotions the iPad 9 may frequently be purchased for less than Rs 20,000. For an Apple product, that is a really reasonable price. For those on a tight budget, it's an even better value because it's less expensive than many Android tablets available on the market. So, this can be the tablet for you if you're looking for a dependable one without going over budget.

The A13 Bionic processor powers the iPad 9 in terms of performance. Even though it's not the newest CPU, it can still perform daily duties with ease. It won't stop you from using programs like Microsoft Office or from streaming Netflix or surfing the web. However, you could notice its limits in comparison to newer models if you're into more demanding hobbies like video editing or high-end gaming.

Great graphics are still available on the 10.2-inch Retina display. While it's not OLED, most people will find it to be plenty vivid for the price. In addition, the iPad 9 is compatible with the original Apple Pencil, which makes it a viable choice for taking notes or doing light sketching.

Its design is one area where the iPad 9 can feel out of date. When thinner designs become the standard in 2024, it may not appeal to everyone because it still has thick bezels and a home button with Touch ID. You'll need to search elsewhere if you're looking for really fast internet because it doesn't support 5G. In summary, even in 2024, the iPad 9 remains a fantastic tablet for occasional users. It provides access to Apple's ecosystem, is dependable, and is reasonably priced.

