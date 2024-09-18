Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 to OnePlus 12: Best offers on smartphones you can't miss during Amazon sale 2024

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, starting September 27, will feature discounts on popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Plus, OnePlus 12, and more. Prime members get early access on September 26th. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    Commencing on September 27, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will take place in India concurrently with Flipkart's Big Billion Days event. During the impending sale, the firm has stated that SBI Bank credit and debit cards would receive an instant 10% discount. Notably, on September 26th itself, Prime members will get early access to the sales.

    These are a few smartphone discounts that you should check out while the website's current offers are still active.

    1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

    In India, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was priced at Rs 1,39,900 (512GB). On Amazon, it is presently offered at Rs 1,31,900. When purchasing this premium Samsung smartphone, customers may receive an immediate discount of Rs 12,000 on HDFC Bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs 1,19,900.

    2. iPhone 15 Plus

    On Amazon, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus is presently advertised at Rs 79,900. On RBL Bank credit cards, buyers will also receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,000. Along with the iPhone, there's a maximum exchange value of Rs 53,350 for outdated smartphones.

     

    OnePlus 12

    3. OnePlus 12

    The launch pricing of the OnePlus 12 5G is still advertised at Rs 64,998 on Amazon. ICICI Bank credit cards, however, provide an immediate discount of Rs 5,000 on it. Glacial White, Silky Black, and Flowy Emerald are the available colours.

    4. Apple iPhone 14

    The starting price of the Apple iPhone 14 is presently Rs 59,900 on Amazon. Purchasers who use RBL Bank cards would receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,000, according per the advertisement.

    5. Apple iPhone 13

    Amazon is going to market the Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 45,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale. With SBI Bank cards, buyers would receive a discount of Rs 2,500. Buyers would also receive an additional Rs 3,500 in savings in exchange. As a result, the final cost will only be Rs 39,999.

