Airtel 5G SIM FAST Activation: Quick guide, troubleshooting and more

Airtel is rolling out 5G across the country, giving users a super-fast internet experience. If you've just bought a new Airtel 5G SIM or switched from a 4G SIM, you need to activate it. This activation process is simple and can be done via SMS, online portal, or an Airtel store. Whether it's a physical SIM, eSIM, or a deactivated SIM, this guide gives you all the details you need.

How to Activate a New Airtel SIM Card? Turn off your mobile and insert the new Airtel 5G SIM into the correct slot. Turn on your device and wait for the network signal to appear. Call 59059 from your Airtel number to complete the activation process. Follow the IVR instructions to verify your identity. Your SIM should activate within a few hours. Restart your mobile if needed. Once activated, make sure you have Airtel network and mobile data is working properly. If your SIM is not activated within 24 hours, contact Airtel customer support or visit the nearest Airtel store.

How to Activate an Airtel eSIM? Airtel also supports eSIM activation, so you can activate a virtual SIM without a physical card. The activation process varies slightly depending on the device. For Android Devices: Check if your Android device supports eSIM by going to Settings > About Phone > SIM Status. Send "eSIM" to 121. You will receive a confirmation SMS. Reply with "1" to continue. Airtel will send a QR code to your registered email. Go to Settings > Mobile Network > Add Data Plan and scan the QR code to complete the activation. Restart your device to make sure the eSIM is successfully activated.

For iPhone Devices: Make sure your iPhone supports eSIM. iPhone XR, XS, 11 series, and newer models support eSIM. Send "eSIM" to 121. Reply with "1" after receiving the confirmation message. Check your email for the eSIM QR code. Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan and scan the QR code. After installing the eSIM, restart your mobile to complete the activation. If the eSIM is not activated, contact Airtel customer service.

How to Activate a Previously Deactivated Airtel SIM? Check the deactivation period. If your SIM has been inactive for more than 90 days, it may have been permanently deactivated. Visit the nearest Airtel store. Provide proof of identity and address for verification. The SIM reactivation process may take 24 to 48 hours. After reactivating, restart your mobile and check if the network is available. If your number has been permanently deactivated, you will need to buy a new SIM and request the same number if available.

What is the Airtel SIM Activation Number? To activate a new Airtel SIM, call 59059 from your new SIM and follow the IVR instructions for verification.

How to Check if Airtel SIM is Activated? To check if your Airtel SIM is active, insert it into your mobile and restart the device. If network bars appear, the SIM is active. Alternatively, dial 121 to check the activation status.



How to Keep Airtel SIM Active? To prevent deactivation due to inactivity, use your Airtel SIM at least once every 90 days. Make a call, send an SMS, or use mobile data.

By following these steps, you can ensure a seamless connection with the Airtel 5G network.

