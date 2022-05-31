WhatsApp Pay offering Rs 35 cashback on up to 3 payments; Here's how to use it

This cashback award can be redeemed up to three times by sending money to three separate contacts. Users must fulfil specific qualifying conditions in order to get WhatsApp cashback, and the offer will be offered to various users at different times. The money will be accessible to you for a short period only.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has had a payment option for quite some time. Despite WhatsApp's almost 2 billion user base, the function has yet to gain traction. The business is now providing customers with a rebate of Rs 35 when they make their first purchase using WhatsApp's payment service. This cashback award can be redeemed up to three times by sending money to three separate contacts. Users must fulfil specific qualifying conditions in order to get WhatsApp cashback, and the offer will be offered to various users at different times. The money will be accessible to you for a short period only.

Once you have access to the function, you may transfer money to any WhatsApp contact and get Rs 35 as payback for each successful transaction. Users can transfer any amount to their connections in order to receive the payback. There is no minimum amount required, and customers may only get the Rs 35 payback three times by transferring money to three distinct people. It should be emphasised that consumers will only earn one cashback incentive per contact to whom they donate money.

Also Read | WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10, iOS 11

Users must fulfil specific eligibility requirements. These requirements include the user being a WhatsApp subscriber for 30 days and having registered for payments on WhatsApp by submitting your bank details. The recipient should also be a WhatsApp user who has registered for payments on WhatsApp in India. Furthermore, users must be using the most recent version of WhatsApp.

Here's how to make payment via WhatsApp

To transfer money to your contacts, open WhatsApp and go to More options > Payments > Send money. Send another payment.

Then, touch on the contact to whom you wish to give money. Then, if they've signed up for WhatsApp Pay, you'll see a gift symbol next to their name.

If there isn't a gift icon next to the contact's name, you'll need to invite them to Payments on WhatsApp before you can send them money.

When you've located the person, enter the amount you want to send > tap Next > Select Send Payment and input your UPI PIN.

Another option is to open the conversation for the person you want to transfer money to > tap > input the amount you want to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter UPI PIN.

Also Read | WhatsApp Business to soon get Premium subscription plan; All about it