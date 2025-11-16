WWE SmackDown Dropped 5 Hints This Week ft. Drew McIntyre’s Survivor Series Role
SmackDown delivered hidden clues about rivalries and returns, with WWE planting seeds for future twists.
Charlotte Flair’s refusal may be part of a bigger plan
Charlotte Flair’s decision to walk out on Team Rhea Ripley for WarGames looked like a rejection of her teammates. She insisted she would not align with Ripley due to their bitter history. Yet, this move could be a deliberate swerve. WWE may be holding back Flair’s eventual participation to make her return more impactful, ensuring the babyface side gets a dramatic boost when she rejoins.
Zack Ryder’s return isn’t permanent
Zack Ryder’s surprise appearance against LA Knight thrilled fans, but his loss and Triple H’s post‑show comments suggest it was a one‑off. Ryder was brought in for John Cena’s “Last Time is Now” tournament, not as a full‑time roster addition. While he could show up again in the Royal Rumble or another special event, his SmackDown comeback was more nostalgia than long‑term commitment.
Drew McIntyre is staying active despite rumors
Reports had circulated that Drew McIntyre might be sidelined due to Hollywood projects, but his involvement on SmackDown told a different story. McIntyre aligned with The Vision, confirming his place in the Men’s WarGames match. His return effectively shut down speculation of a suspension keeping him out of Survivor Series, proving he remains central to WWE’s plans.
Carmelo Hayes still has unfinished business with The Miz
During a backstage promo, Carmelo Hayes spoke about his role in Cena’s tournament but also made it clear he isn’t done with The Miz. The former NXT Champion’s words hinted that their rivalry is far from over. WWE appears to be stretching this feud, ensuring Hayes has a strong storyline beyond the tournament itself.
WWE is teasing Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT but holding back
The latest episode continued to drop clues about a looming faction war. Uncle Howdy was spotted backstage watching Solo Sikoa, while glitches and the Wyatt Sicks logo appeared during a segment with Nick Aldis. These hints confirm WWE’s intention to build toward Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT, but the company is deliberately delaying the clash to generate more anticipation.