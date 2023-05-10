Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers challenge Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to engage in lie-detector Narco Test

Indian wrestlers' protests continue in Delhi against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, while the grapplers have challenged him to a lie-detecting Narco Test to prove his innocence.

Image credit: PTI

On Wednesday, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik challenged Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo a lie-detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers levelled sexual harassment allegations against him. The protesting wrestlers also said they would oppose competitions if he were involved in their organisation.

"I challenge the WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not," Malik said at a press conference. "We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. If the WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it," said another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia.