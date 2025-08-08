Image Credit : Getty

As the SummerSlam 2025 is now behind us, wrestling fans are turning their gaze toward the Royal Rumble, scheduled for early 2026. Although no official date has been announced yet, the event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—marking the first time the Royal Rumble will be held outside the United States. This historic setting adds an exciting new chapter to the legendary match’s storied history.

Much can shift between now and then–injuries, surprise debuts, and roster changes are all part of the unpredictable WWE landscape. Still, given the current state of affairs as of August 2025, several Superstars stand out as frontrunners to claim that coveted Royal Rumble victory and earn a guaranteed shot at the world championship on the grandest stage of all: WrestleMania 42.