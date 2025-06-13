Image Credit : Getty

Born on February 29, 2000, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Tyrese Haliburton is the son of John and Brenda Haliburton. From early on, his family surrounded him with basketball, creating a foundation that would shape his future as an NBA All-Star.

Interestingly, Haliburton also shares bloodlines with Eddie Jones, a 3x NBA All-Star, and Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic, adding more depth to his already basketball-rich lineage.