Cameron Brink Net Worth in 2025: Salary, Career Earnings, and Endorsement Deals
Cameron Brink’s 2025 net worth will be explored in this article. Here's a full breakdown of her WNBA salary, NIL valuation, and endorsement deals.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Cameron Brink’s Net Worth in 2025
Cameron Brink has a reported net worth of $2 million in 2025, according to Forbes. Her earnings stem from both her WNBA salary and a robust portfolio of endorsement deals.
Brink's financial growth accelerated through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) partnerships during college, and she has continued to build on that momentum since joining the WNBA.
WNBA Salary and Career Earnings
Brink began her professional career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning $76,535 in her rookie year. For the 2025 season, her salary has increased slightly to $78,066.
She signed a four-year contract worth $338,056, averaging $84,514 annually, per Spotrac. Despite the modest rookie contract structure in the WNBA, Brink’s total income has been boosted by her endorsement ventures.
Endorsement Deals and NIL Value
Before turning pro, Brink was already a household name, especially after leading Stanford to an NCAA Championship in 2021. During her college years, she signed NIL deals with over 20 major brands, including:
Sprouts Farmers Market
Keurig
Topps
Bumble
RITZ Crackers
New Balance
Urban Outfitters
Icy Hot
Stanley
Buick
Visible Mobile
According to On3, her NIL valuation was $297,000, with some listings noting $232,000. She partnered with companies across a wide range of industries, including tech, retail, food, fitness, and fashion.
Even after suffering an injury that ruled her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Brink’s marketability didn’t slow down. She has since surpassed 1 million Instagram followers and inked a high-profile deal with Netflix.