What keeps football fans hooked to the 'beautiful game'? Science has the answer; read here

A study reveals how football triggers feel-good chemicals, emotional highs, and deep bonds, keeping fans hooked despite setbacks.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Football, often called "the beautiful game," has long held an unshakable grip on fans worldwide, inspiring unwavering loyalty even in the face of disappointment. Now, researchers at King’s College London have uncovered the secret behind this phenomenon – the powerful cocktail of feel-good chemicals released in the brain while watching a match.

Also read: Champions League: Rodrygo reveals Real Madrid's SECRET to beating Man City; relives 2022 comeback brace

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The study reveals that witnessing your team score a goal triggers a surge of dopamine, the same chemical responsible for feelings of euphoria, akin to winning the lottery. According to researchers, the "high" experienced during football may even surpass that of other sports because goals are relatively rare, making each one a more significant emotional event.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

This unpredictability and the euphoric “hit” it provides drive fans to watch matches frequently, chasing the same thrilling rush. Alongside dopamine, football fans also experience an increase in testosterone levels and heart rates exceeding 100 beats per minute during matches, further amplifying the excitement.

The hypothalamus plays its part too, producing oxytocin – the so-called "cuddle hormone" – which strengthens the bonds between fans. This chemical release fosters a deep sense of camaraderie, both within stadiums and among supporters gathered around screens worldwide.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dr. Matt Butler, a research fellow at King’s College London, notes that football fandom shares surprising parallels with the rituals of ancient humans. The trek to a football ground, he says, is comparable to the journeys made by Neolithic people to sacred sites like Stonehenge for communal feasts. "Sacred locality was seemingly as important to our ancestors as it is to football fans today, where the sense of place, the stadium, is indelibly linked to the sometimes profoundly emotional memories of matches," he explains.

Also read: Champions League knockout: Manchester City to take inspiration from Real Madrid amid dismal season

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

In the end, football isn’t just about the game – it’s about the shared experiences, emotional highs, and the sense of belonging that keeps fans coming back, no matter the result on the pitch. As science confirms, the magic of the beautiful game goes far beyond the scoreboard.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warnes name (WATCH) HRD

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warne's name (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Arora relishes KKR reunion, aims to shine with improved skills snt

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Arora relishes KKR reunion, aims to shine with improved skills

Real Madrid star Rodrygo breaks his silence over Saudi Arabia move rumours; here's what he said HRD

Real Madrid star Rodrygo breaks his silence over Saudi Arabia move rumours; here's what he said

SA vs NZ: Kane Williamson reveals New Zealand's effort to chase down 305-run target against South Africa HRD

SA vs NZ: Kane Williamson reveals New Zealand's effort to chase down 305-run target against South Africa

Legend 90 League: Ex-New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill recalls enjoying batting with THIS Indian legend

Legend 90 League: Ex-New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill recalls enjoying batting with THIS Indian legend

Recent Stories

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food' vkp

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food'

Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH] NTI

Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH]

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha: GST slashes average tax rate to 11.3% AJR

Lower GST burden? Average tax rate falls from 15.8% to 11.3%, reveals FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & DRDO introduce advanced anti-drone system AJR

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & DRDO introduce advanced anti-drone system

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth: Know assets, earnings of top Indian content creator ATG

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth: Know assets, earnings of top Indian content creator

Recent Videos

Bull Causes Chaos in Jaipur Bus, Passengers Flee for Safety | VIRAL

Bull Causes Chaos in Jaipur Bus, Passengers Flee for Safety | VIRAL

Video Icon
ARIJIT SINGH'S Top 10 Songs For LOVE Birds | Valentine Week Special

ARIJIT SINGH'S Top 10 Songs For LOVE Birds | Valentine Week Special

Video Icon
PM Modi Unveils ‘5 Pillars’ of India’s Energy Ambitions: Brilliant Minds, Economic Strength & More

PM Modi Unveils ‘5 Pillars’ of India’s Energy Ambitions: Brilliant Minds, Economic Strength & More

Video Icon
Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon