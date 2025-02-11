Champions League: Rodrygo reveals Real Madrid's SECRET to beating Man City; relives 2022 comeback brace

While talking about the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, the football fans remember two stunning goals by Rodrygo that paved the way for Los Blancos’ victory in the Champions League semifinal in 2022.



Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is set to feature in the first leg of the Los Blancos’ Champions League knockout playoffs clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, February 12. The Brazilian international has emerged as one of the most key players over the last few years for Real Madrid. The first leg clash against Manchester City is crucial for Real Madrid as they have their eyes on defending the prestigious Champions League title, which clinched by defeating Borussia Dortmund in the last season of the tournament. Rodrygo’s form is crucial for Carlo Ancelotti’s side for securing a strong result away from home before a decisive second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. While talking about the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, the football fans remember two stunning goals by Rodrygo that paved the way for Los Blancos’ victory in the Champions League semifinal in 2022. With Real Madrid set to take on Manchester City in their away leg of the Champions League knockout phase, what’s Los Blancos' gameplan to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side. Rodrygo has revealed.

Image Credit: Getty Images

During the press conference on the eve of the Champions League clash against Manchester City, Rodrygo revealed that Carlos Ancelotti emphasised the importance of collective effort, especially from defense players as a key to secure a victory at the Etihad Stadium. “The boss spoke to us. We’ve seen the importance of being a reference for others. If the players at the back see that the ones up front are running, they’ll understand that we’re defending.” the Brazilian forward said. Carlos Ancelotti pressing for the defensive effort was from their defensive approach, which has played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s second half of the recent La Liga match against Atletico Madrid.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rodrygo further said that the winning mentality that resulted in Real Madrid’s thrilling win against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal in 2022 will be vital in this encounter. “It will be as tough as ever. And especially here. They put a lot of pressure in the first few minutes. But having the mentality of last season will be key.” the youngster said at the press conference. The last face off between Real Madrid and Manchester City was in the second leg of the Champions League last season, where the Las Blancos won 4-3 on penalties against The Blues at the Etihad Stadium.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rodrygo’s turning point of his club career came in the 2022 Champions League semifinal clash against Manchester City, where he netted a crucial brace to help Real Madrid secure a 3-1 win in the second leg and aggregate 6-5 across two legs. The Brazilian International stepped in as a substitute in the 67th minute, when Real Madrid were 0-1 against City. Real Madrid were on the verge of getting knocked out of the Champions League until scored a crucial brace in the stoppage time, forcing extra time. Then, former captain Karim Benezema scored a decisive goal, sealing a 3-1 win and securing Los Blancos’ place in the final against Liverpool.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Recalling his stunning brace against Manchester City in the 2022 Champions League semifinal, Rodrygo stated that it was his ‘best night’ of his life. “I was talking with Valverde the other day, watching the game against City… and we wondered if we’d ever experience a night like that again. I don’t know if it will happen again, but it was the best night of my life.” Rodrygo said.

Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League knockout phase as one of the seeded teams after finishing 11th in the league stage of the tournament, with 15 points. For the first time, Real Madrid are aiming for title defence without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benezema, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and to name a few. Despite their absence, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be determined enough to uphold their winning legacy with the new generation of stars.

Latest Videos