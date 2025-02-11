Valentine's Day 2025: 8 times Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo gave us major couple goals (PHOTOS)

As we gear up to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo continue to inspire us with their story.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

As the world gears up to celebrate love this Valentine's Day, there's one couple that always manages to set the gold standard—Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo. The iconic duo, who’ve been together for over two decades, continue to inspire millions with their enduring romance, unwavering support for each other, and heartwarming family moments. From childhood sweethearts to global icons, Messi and Antonela are the perfect embodiment of love, loyalty, and companionship.

Here are 8 times when they gave us major couple goals:

article_image2

1. A Love Story That Began in Childhood

Messi and Antonela’s love story is nothing short of a fairytale. They met as kids in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when Messi was just nine years old. While Messi moved to Spain to pursue his football dreams, the couple remained in touch, proving that true love knows no distance.

article_image3

2. Always by His Side During Career Milestones

From Messi’s tearful departure from Barcelona to his triumphant World Cup win in Qatar 2022, Antonela has been a pillar of strength. Her presence at every critical moment of his career shows the power of standing by your partner through thick and thin.

article_image4

3. Family Goals with Their Three Sons

The couple's adorable family moments with their three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, often melt hearts on social media. Whether it's playful family vacations or cheering Messi on from the stands, they prove that love only grows stronger with family.

article_image5

4. Antonela’s Heartwarming Tributes to Messi

Antonela’s Instagram posts celebrating Messi’s achievements are a testament to her pride and admiration for him. Whether it’s a simple “te amo” (I love you) or heartfelt words about his dedication, her posts often leave fans swooning.

Also read: Valentine's Day: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez gave us major couple goals (PHOTOS)

article_image6

5. Travel Adventures Together

From idyllic beach getaways in the Maldives to exploring European cities, Messi and Antonela’s travel diaries are a dream. Their shared love for adventure showcases how they continue to prioritize spending quality time together despite hectic schedules.

article_image7

6. Cheerleaders for Each Other

Whether Antonela is cheering for Messi from the stands or Messi is celebrating her milestones as a businesswoman, they embody mutual respect and admiration. Their unwavering support for each other’s ambitions is an inspiration.

article_image8

7. Parenting as a Team

Messi and Antonela’s parenting style is all about teamwork. They often share moments of raising their boys, from dressing them up for Halloween to celebrating birthdays in grand style. Their hands-on approach to parenting is both relatable and endearing.

article_image9

8. Couple Photos That Break the Internet

Every time Messi and Antonela share a photo together, it’s a treat for their fans. Whether it’s a red-carpet event or a cozy evening at home, their chemistry shines through, reminding us that true love is about the small moments.

