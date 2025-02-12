Valentine's Day: 10 times MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi gave us ultimate couple goals (PHOTOS)

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have been one of the most adored couples in Indian cricket. Their love story, from childhood acquaintances to a rock-solid marriage, has been an inspiration for fans. Over the years, the couple has given us several heartwarming moments that showcase their strong bond.

With Valentine's Day is just round the around the corner, here are ten times when MS Dhoni and Sakshi set major couple goals:

article_image2

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

1. The love made in heaven 

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh first met at the Taj Bengal in Kolkata in 2007. Though they knew each other from childhood, fate brought them together again when Dhoni asked for her number through a mutual friend. This chanced meeting led to a love story that captivated millions.
 

article_image3

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

2. Grand but private wedding 

In July 2010, Dhoni and Sakshi surprised everyone with a private wedding attended by close friends and family. Their low-key ceremony reflected their down-to-earth nature, proving that love doesn't need extravagance to shine.
 

article_image4

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

3. Sakshi is Dhoni’s biggest cheerleader

Whether it's the IPL or international cricket, Sakshi has been Dhoni’s biggest cheerleader through his cricketing career. Her presence in the stands, passionately supporting CSK and Team India, has been a constant source of strength for Mahi.
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

4. Welcoming Ziva to the World

In 2015, when Dhoni was leading India in the ODI World Cup, Sakshi gave birth to their daughter, Ziva. Dhoni’s famous response, ‘I am on national duty, everything else can wait,’ showcased his commitment as a cricketer while Sakshi stood by his decision, handling things with grace.
 

article_image6

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

5. Adorable Social Media PDA

Dhoni and Sakshi may not be overly expressive like other Indian cricket couple, but their rare glimpses of affection on social media are enough to melt hearts. Whether it’s a goofy video or an adorable birthday wish, their love shines through.
 

article_image7

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

6. Travel Buddies for Life

The couple shares a love for traveling and is often seen exploring exotic destinations together. Their vacation pictures, whether from the Maldives or the hills, reflect the joy of experiencing new adventures as a team.
 

article_image8

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

7. Sakshi’s jolly side brings out MS Dhoni’s fun personality

Fans adore Sakshi’s playful interactions with Dhoni, which bring out the fun and carefree side of Captain Cool. Be it teasing him in Instagram stories or sharing candid moments, she makes sure we see a different side of Mahi.
 

article_image9

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

8. Standing by each other in tough times

From the highs of World Cup wins to the lows of career setbacks, Sakshi has been Dhoni’s pillar of strength. Her unwavering support through thick and thin proves that love is about being there for one another, no matter what.
 

article_image10

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

9. Heartwarming moments with Ziva

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh spent a lot of time with their daughter Ziva. Ziva is like a world for them and ensures they spend quality time with her despite their busy schedules. During off-time, Dhoni could be seen spending time with Ziva. From singing songs to having fun conversations with Ziva, their family dynamic is pure couple goals.
 

article_image11

Image Credit: Instagram/Sakshi Singh

10. Life Beyond Cricket

After his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni has been involved in various business ventures, farming, and motorsports, with Sakshi actively supporting his passions. Their teamwork in life beyond cricket is a testament to their enduring partnership.
 

