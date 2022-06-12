Nations League: 'Germany made too many mistakes' - Hansi Flick after draw vs Hungary

Germany settled for a competitive 1-1 draw against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick blasted Germany for making too many mistakes.

It was not the ideal result that Germany wanted in its UEFA Nations League (UNL) 2022-23 A-clash of Group 3 between Hungary and Germany. Played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, both teams settled for a hard-fought 1-1 draw. While Zsolt Nagy opened the proceedings for the hosts in the sixth minute, Jonas Hofmann levelled it three minutes later, as no goals were scored thereon, leading to the draw. While the Magyarok is placed second with a win, loss and a draw each, the National Eleven is ranked third, with three draws so far. Meanwhile, German head coach Hansi Flick lashed out at the mistakes made by his side.

Following the draw, Flick cited, "Ahead of the game, I said this would be our second-toughest match after the England game. Hungary was a very compact unit, and we didn't manage to play forward convincingly enough; we made too many mistakes. That said, we're still in the process of development. We need to make sure we learn our lessons from this game. We lacked a bit of conviction." ALSO READ: NATIONS LEAGUE - SOUTHGATE, MANCINI, MOUNT REACT AS ENGLAND-ITALY SETTLE GOALLESS

"I won't go on and start making excuses. We wanted the three points today, and everyone in the dressing room is disappointed we didn't get them. Now, we have two days to recover. We'll play the XI that we think is the most match-fit against Italy," concluded Flick.