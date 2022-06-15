Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nations League: Gareth Southgate takes responsibility as Hungary thrashes England 4-0

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    England was thrashed 4-0 by Hungary in its UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday. Manager Gareth Southgate has taken responsibility for England's dismal show so far.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is not turning out to be the right show for England in the A-category of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League (UNL). It suffered a loss to Hungary in its Group 3 encounter. Played at the Molineux in Wolverhampton on Tuesday, England was thrashed 0-4. It remains winless in the competition, ranked bottom after four matches, with a couple of draws and losses, respectively. As the Three Lions stare at an early group stage exit, head coach Gareth Southgate has taken all the responsibility for their poor performance right now.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for the match, it started with Roland Sallai's opener in the 16th minute, while Hungary was 1-0 at the half-time. In the succeeding half, Sallai doubled it with his brace in the 70th. Zsolt Nagy followed it in the 80th and Daniel Gazdag in the 89th. Further, England suffered a setback after defender John Stones received his second yellow of the tie and was sent off in the 82nd.

    ALSO READ: Nations League - Didier Deschamps urges France to "clear their heads" after defeat to Croatia

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After the beating, Southgate told Channel 4, "The irony is, the two Nations League campaigns are arguably the ones that have heaped negativity and pressure onto us, and you wouldn't normally have that [the UNL] as an England manager. I've got to go with that. I've got to protect the players. They've been exceptional in their attitude. They've never stopped. The results are my responsibility."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the meantime, English defender and skipper Harry Maguire feels it is not the time to panic yet, as he told BBC Radio, "Gareth has been a key part of transforming this England team to one of the most successful sides we have had in the past 50 years. I know it isn't very reassuring for the fans. It has been a disappointing camp. Now and then, football throws up a surprise. We have to look at the big picture. We've had two fantastic tournaments in a row. It's not the time to panic. We're disappointed with a loss, but we need to stay calm and know we have the stuff to work on."

    ALSO READ: Nations League - Santos unimpressed by referee's performance during Portugal's defeat to Switzerland

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Also, striker Harry Kane asserted that England created chances but failed to finish. "It's time to keep our heads up, look forward to the break now and come back stronger in September. Our defence has been the structure of our success over the last four or five years, and it was a night to forget. We've got to take it on the chin and move forward. End of the day, we're going to prepare for what's going to be a big World Cup, and that's the most important thing," he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record-ayh

    Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Cleavland Cavaliers looking to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Cleavland Cavaliers looking to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam/3rd T20I: Netizens satisfied as Men in Blue stays alive in the series against Proteas-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: Netizens satisfied as India stays alive in the series

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Atlanta Hawks considering John Collins trade-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks considering John Collins trade

    Wimbledon 2022: Will it be Grand Slam No. 24 for Serena Williams Tennis fans hopeful snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Will it be Grand Slam No. 24 for Serena Williams? Tennis fans hopeful

    Recent Stories

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022 updates Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    UPSC NDA NA 2 final result 2021 declared direct link here know steps to check results gcw

    UPSC NDA, NA 2 final result 2021 declared; direct link here, know steps to check results

    Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna Mouni Roy Ayan Mukerji Trailer drb

    Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film’s trailer is out now!

    HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites - adt

    HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites

    HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 results likely to be out today Know how to check via SMS gcw

    HBSE Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be out today; Know how to check via SMS

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon