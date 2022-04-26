UCL: Why is Ancelotti contained with Madrid not being favourites against City?

On Tuesday, Real Madrid plays Manchester City in the opening leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Semis. However, Carlo Ancelotti is unmoved, with Madrid not being the favourites.

It will be a gripping clash on the cards as Spanish champion Real Madrid faces off against English champion Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semis. It takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday, while critics feel the hosts are the favourites in this tie. However, the visitors' head coach Carlo Ancelotti is not bothered by it.

Madrid happens to be the most successful team in the UCL, having won the prestigious title in record 13 instances. However, Ancelotti feels that his boys are OK and are not taking any undue pressure on themselves. The Los Blancos last played the UCL final in 2018, winning under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane, and will try its luck this time too. ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - PEP GUARDIOLA ASKS MAN CITY PLAYERS TO ENJOY CLASH AGAINST REAL MADRID

"People said that there were two teams in the semifinals that nobody believed would make it this far — Real Madrid and Villarreal. And, here we are, thrilled to have made it. Madrid will always compete. It's what we always do. We've had some adamant opponents so far, who were considered the favourites to win the competition in the beginning. Still, we've done well against them and tomorrow. We will try to compete well again. There's no doubt about that," Ancelotti said during the pre-match press conference, reports AP.

