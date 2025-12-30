10 Footballers Whose Market Value Dropped Most In 2025 Across Europe’s Leading Leagues
Here are the ten players who saw the biggest decreases in their valuation in the year 2025 across Europe’s top leagues.
Phil Foden – Manchester City
The 2023-24 PFA Player of the Year endured a dip last season, scoring 13 goals in 49 appearances. Although he has bounced back with 10 goals and four assists this term, his market value has dropped by £52m (€60m) to £69.7m (€80m). This represents the steepest decline across Europe in 2025.
Rodri – Manchester City
Rodri’s valuation fell by £47.9m (€55m), leaving him priced at £65.3m (€75m). The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner suffered a serious knee injury last September and has since struggled with hamstring issues. He has started only four Premier League matches this season, with Pep Guardiola cautious about his fitness.
Vinicius Jnr – Real Madrid
Once tipped for the Ballon d’Or, Vinicius has endured a difficult campaign under new coach Xabi Alonso. He has scored just five goals in all competitions, leading to a £43.5m (€50m) drop in value. His updated market price stands at £130.7m (€150m).
Gavi – Barcelona
The young midfielder’s valuation fell by £34.8m (€40m), leaving him valued at £34.8m (€40m). Injuries and inconsistency have hampered his progress, contributing to one of the largest drops among La Liga players.
Rodrygo – Real Madrid
Rodrygo’s market value decreased by £34.8m (€40m), taking him to £52.2m (€60m). Like Vinicius, he has struggled to adapt under Alonso, with his form dipping significantly compared to previous seasons.
Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
Arsenal’s captain has faced injury setbacks in 2025, which may explain his £30.5m (€35m) drop in value. His current valuation is £65.8m (€75m), reflecting the impact of missed matches on his market standing.
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
Another member of City’s treble-winning squad to see his value fall, Silva’s price dropped by £28.7m (€33m). He is now valued at £23.5m (€27m), a sharp decline from his previous standing.
Florian Wirtz – Liverpool
Liverpool’s record signing has struggled since moving from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m in August. His value has fallen by £26m (€30m) to £95.9m (€110m). Wirtz was previously valued at £122m (€140m) at the end of 2024, but his adaptation to the Premier League has been difficult.
Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid
Camavinga’s valuation dropped by £26m (€30m), leaving him priced at £43.5m (€50m). His performances have dipped under Alonso, mirroring the struggles of his teammates Vinicius and Rodrygo.
Ronald Araujo – Barcelona
The defender’s market value fell by £26m (€30m), taking him to £21.7m (€25m). Injuries and Barcelona’s inconsistent season have contributed to his decline.
