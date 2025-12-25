Image Credit : Getty

Amid the gloom, the women’s national team created history by qualifying directly for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, defeating hosts Thailand in the final. Sangita Basfore’s brace symbolised progress and hope. East Bengal FC also became the first Indian club to win a main‑draw match in the AFC Women’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, the junior squads lifted the SAFF U‑17 Championship in Sri Lanka and stunned Iran to qualify for their 10th U‑17 Asian Cup finals. These achievements offered a glimpse of promise in an otherwise bleak year.

Indian football’s 2025 season was defined by humiliations, administrative chaos, and suspended leagues. Yet, the women’s and junior teams reminded fans that progress is possible, even as the senior men’s side and administrators faltered.