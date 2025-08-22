Image Credit : Getty

Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli)

The headline transfer of the summer, Kevin De Bruyne joins Belgium teammate Romelu Lukaku and former Premier League rival Scott McTominay as the champions bolster their line-up with one of the best players of this century.

De Bruyne's signing on a two-year deal with an option for another season, so soon after wrapping up the Scudetto, was a comforting indication for fans that Napoli are improving the squad with Champions League football back on the agenda.

The 34-year-old has, however, suffered from a series of physical problems in recent seasons. Hamstring injuries caused him to miss significant chunks of the last two campaigns.