- Home
- Sports
- 3 Targets Los Angeles Lakers Could Pursue to Bolster Their NBA 2025-26 Championship Push
3 Targets Los Angeles Lakers Could Pursue to Bolster Their NBA 2025-26 Championship Push
With LeBron James and Luka Doncic leading the charge, the Lakers may explore these three trade options to strengthen their roster.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Malik Monk Could Add Instant Scoring to the Bench
If the Lakers want to boost their second-unit offense, Malik Monk could be a prime candidate. Earlier in the offseason, reports suggested the Sacramento Kings were open to moving him, though interest appeared limited at the time. That could change as the trade deadline approaches. Monk’s ability to create his own shot and provide a scoring spark off the bench would make him a valuable addition to Los Angeles’ rotation.
Andrew Wiggins Brings Two-Way Play and Championship Pedigree
The Lakers have reportedly shown interest in Andrew Wiggins in recent weeks. Should the Miami Heat decide to part ways with the 30-year-old forward, Los Angeles could be among the teams in the mix. Wiggins would offer a reliable scoring option and strong perimeter defense alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, while his championship experience from his Golden State Warriors tenure adds further appeal. However, acquiring him would likely require a significant trade package.
Nick Richards Could Provide Needed Frontcourt Depth
Nick Richards has been linked to the Lakers for much of the offseason, particularly after the Phoenix Suns bolstered their frontcourt with Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach. The 27-year-old center has since slipped down Phoenix’s depth chart, making him a potential trade candidate. For Los Angeles, Richards could serve as a dependable backup to Deandre Ayton, offering interior scoring, rebounding, and defensive presence off the bench.