3 Possible Storyline Paths for Jey Uso Following His Absence from WWE RAW and SmackDown
Jey Uso missed WWE RAW and SmackDown. Here are three ways WWE could use him next.
Short Break for Recovery and Fresh Direction
After an intense year of weekly appearances and premium live event matches, Jey Uso could benefit from a brief absence. WWE has often used short breaks to give stars time to recover, refresh their characters, and make fans anticipate their return. A few weeks away could set the stage for a strong comeback.
Resuming His Feud with The Vision
With Seth Rollins back and leading his faction, The Vision, Jey could step right back into his rivalry with the group. Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship adds fuel to the fire, creating the potential for confrontations with each member of the faction. This could ultimately lead to a singles title match between Jey and Rollins.
Possible Reunion with Jimmy Uso
There’s a chance WWE could reunite The Usos for another tag team run now that SummerSlam has wrapped. Bringing Jey and Jimmy back together would not only spotlight both brothers but also open the door to big matches in the tag division. Fans have been eager to see the duo team up again, and this could be the right moment.