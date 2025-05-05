Three Reasons the Los Angeles Lakers Went from Title Contenders to First-Round Exits
The Los Angeles Lakers crashed out of the NBA playoffs in the first round. Here's a breakdown of three major reasons behind their disappointing early exit.
1. No True Center
This was the most glaring flaw all season long. Anthony Davis repeatedly made it clear that it was not his natural position to play at Center. But Rob Pelinka failed to provide him with reliable help. Jaxson Hayes wasn’t efficient enough. Alex Len was a desperation signing. A last-minute trade for Mark Williams collapsed after a failed medical.
When the playoffs rolled around, the Lakers paid the price. Minnesota's Rudy Gobert dominated in the paint while Hayes was forced to do everything - defend, rebound, and protect the rim with little support. The result? A defense that crumbled under pressure, and a frontcourt that was forced into submission.
2. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves Didn't Show Up
Luka Doncic was supposed to be the final piece. But instead of delivering in crunch time, his weaknesses were magnified. His defense was a liability throughout the series. Timberwolves guards routinely targeted him, and he struggled to keep up on rotations and switches. Offensively, Doncic put up points, but it came at the cost of flow and pace. The ball stopped moving. The Lakers became predictable.
Austin Reaves, on the other hand, completely disappeared. During the regular season, he was a breakout star and arguably the league’s best third option. In the playoffs, he shot poorly, turned the ball over, and struggled with confidence. In a league where stars win you games and role players swing series, the Lakers had neither show up consistently.
3. JJ Redick Wasn’t Ready for Playoff Pressure
JJ Redick’s coaching hire was unconventional, but he proved critics wrong in the regular season. He brought structure, creativity, and sharp adjustments, guiding the Lakers to their first 50-win season since the 2020 title run. But the playoffs are a different beast. The Wolves exposed Redick’s lack of experience. He failed to adjust defensively after the first two losses. His rotations were questionable, often benching productive players too late.
He stuck with small-ball lineups that got punished inside. Before Game 5, Redick stormed out of a press conference. After the game, he looked overwhelmed. It was a clear sign that the pressure had gotten to him. Still, it’s important to remember that Redick overachieved in Year 1. He’ll be better for this experience. The real test is how he responds next season.