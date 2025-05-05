Image Credit : Wikimedia Commons

This was the most glaring flaw all season long. Anthony Davis repeatedly made it clear that it was not his natural position to play at Center. But Rob Pelinka failed to provide him with reliable help. Jaxson Hayes wasn’t efficient enough. Alex Len was a desperation signing. A last-minute trade for Mark Williams collapsed after a failed medical.

When the playoffs rolled around, the Lakers paid the price. Minnesota's Rudy Gobert dominated in the paint while Hayes was forced to do everything - defend, rebound, and protect the rim with little support. The result? A defense that crumbled under pressure, and a frontcourt that was forced into submission.