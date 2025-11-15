Image Credit : Getty

CSK may hope to release Pathirana and then buy him back at a lower price. They had retained him for ₹13 crore, but his 2025 season was underwhelming, with 13 wickets at an average of 32.61 and an economy of 10.13. However, the scarcity of quality overseas pacers in a mini auction means franchises like KKR, LSG, and PBKS could bid aggressively. CSK might end up paying the same amount or even more to secure him again.