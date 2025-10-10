Image Credit : Getty

England wasted no time in asserting dominance. Just three minutes into the match, Marc Guehi capitalized on a loose ball in Wales’ penalty area and guided a precise pass into the six-yard box. Morgan Rogers was on hand to finish, giving England an early lead.

Shortly afterward, Ollie Watkins doubled the advantage. Rogers delivered a looping cross to Watkins, who poked the ball home for his sixth international goal. This quick-fire double left the Welsh defense reeling and showcased England’s intent under Tuchel.