Image Credit : Getty

The Angels’ defense was among the worst in baseball last season. They committed 97 errors, ranking fifth most in the Majors, and finished near the bottom in advanced metrics. Their Defensive Runs Saved stood at -45, while Statcast’s Outs Above Average placed them last at -53.

Catcher Logan O’Hoppe, third baseman Yoán Moncada, and Jo Adell in center field were particularly poor defensively, though shortstop Zach Neto rated highly. With Moncada now a free agent and Adell unlikely to return in center, Suzuki’s challenge will be to rebuild defensive reliability. His own reputation as a strong defender should help O’Hoppe, whose development is crucial for the franchise’s future.