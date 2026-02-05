India’s batting order is widely regarded as the most dangerous among all teams in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Since Rohit Sharma introduced an ultra‑aggressive approach after the 2022 disappointment, the Men in Blue have embraced fearless cricket.

Abhishek Sharma has been sensational at the top, boasting a strike rate of 194.74 across 37 T20I innings. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav regained form against New Zealand, while Ishan Kishan impressed on his comeback.

Tilak Varma, despite missing the Kiwi series, has shown consistency in T20Is. In the middle and lower order, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube provide explosive hitting, with Axar Patel offering versatility as a floater.