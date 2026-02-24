India won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the first ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Coming off a 2-1 T20I series victory, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed confidence, while Australia's Alyssa Healy confirmed key player injuries.

India won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the first ODI at the Allan Border Field, in Brisbane on Tuesday. India Women arrive in this series after clinching the T20I series 2-1, driven by strong individual performances against Australia. Smriti Mandhana led the batting charts with 129 runs across the series, while Australia found a bright note in Georgia Voll, who scored 116 runs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What the Captains Said

Harmanpreet Kaur

"We'll bat first. I think batting first will be a better option for us today. So that's why, as a group, we decided that let's bat first. I feel an opportunity, because yesterday when we played the World Cup, we all had a lot of fun, and hopefully today also we'll have fun. We do have a few changes. Kashvee is back in the side. And I'll give you my playing list so you can just go through it," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss.

Alyssa Healy

"Happy days. I would have loved to bowl first. So we've got a desired result, but we've obviously got to start really well and make use of this fresh wicket. It's been very, very unusual, I will say that, but also really enjoyable to sort of, you know, watch what's going to unfold in a couple of games' time anyway. So it's nice to be back, nice to be put under pressure by the Indian side. They've started really well in the series, so we're going to have to fight really well in this ODI series to wrestle back some momentum. I just think starting really well in this series. We've prided ourselves on our one-day game. We like these conditions, and we play really well in these conditions. So hopefully, we can remain consistent with that in what we do really well, and hopefully, that throws the first punch. No Perry, no Garth. Got some injuries picked up in the third T20. That's probably the two notable changes," Australia skipper Alyssa Healy said.

Playing XI

Teams: Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown. India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur. (ANI)