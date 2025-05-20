The Gentle Glory of County Cricket at 125 | Opinion
By Dr. Krishna Kishore: A heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy and quiet charm of English county cricket on its 125th anniversary, celebrating its tradition, resilience, and role in shaping cricketing greatness.
By Dr. Krishna Kishore, New York
When I told a friend I was heading to Lord’s to watch a county game, he paused, looked at me with bemused concern, and said, “I’m worried for you.” He was not mocking — just genuinely puzzled.
In a world where cricket has become synonymous with sixes sailing over the roof at an MCG Big Bash game or fireworks lighting up the IPL night skies, or players huddling during a tire manufacturer sponsored ‘strategic time-out’, the idea of spending a day watching players in whites grind out a draw under cloudy skies seemed, to him, like stepping into a sepia-toned past.
And yet, for the faithful — a devoted band of players, fans, and purists - that’s exactly the charm.
125 Years of County Cricket
In an era of fast paced cricket that’s incessantly flashing before our eyes, there remains a timeless tradition quietly ticking on — English county cricket.
As it marks its 125th anniversary this year, the County Cricket Championship may not be the flashiest fixture in the global calendar, but it is undoubtedly among the most enduring.
It survives not because it’s fashionable, but because it’s foundational. For the loyal few — and they are few — the County Championship is not just cricket. It is character, culture, and continuity.
The Soul of English Cricket
Founded officially in 1890, the County Championship is the oldest organized domestic competition in cricket history. While franchise leagues come and go with ritzy campaigns and celebrity owners, the counties — Yorkshire, Surrey, Essex, Somerset and the rest — have kept the fire burning with red balls, flannel whites, and the scent of fresh cut grass.
While Test cricket was taking root and the gentleman’s game was crossing oceans, English counties laid the foundation for structured competition.
County cricket is where rising stars cut their teeth and veterans play their swan songs. It’s less about spectacle and more about the soul of the game—where technique, temperament, and tenacity are forged in long spells and grinding innings. This is the crucible where greatness is both born and tested. Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Alastair Cook were all county-hardened before becoming modern greats. And long before them, legends like Jack Hobbs, Len Hutton, Sir Vivian Richards, and Sachin Tendulkar honed their craft on these hallowed English pitches. There’s a timeless rhythm to county cricket—quietly shaping the players who define eras.
Match Witnessed At Lord's and The Oval
In the matches I witnessed at Lord’s and The Oval, the game was more than just cricket—it was the world opening up for 19-year-old Naavya Sharma, making his debut for Middlesex’s first XI, while elsewhere stood Yorkshire’s veteran across all formats, Jonny Bairstow, rediscovering his touch against Surrey.
India’s Karun Nair, too, recently made headlines with a strong county stint, showing that overseas assignments can still revive careers and sharpen form. He impressed during his county stint with Northamptonshire, scoring a fluent 150 against Essex and following it up with consistent contributions in the middle order—reminding everyone of the talent that once produced a Test triple century.
A Game of the Faithful
At most county games, you won’t find booming speakers or blinding floodlights. Instead, there’s a quiet intimacy to the setting—the ripple of polite applause, the occasional shout of “Well bowled, lad,” and stewards who nod a gentle hello. The crowd isn’t vast, but it is unwavering—lifelong fans with radios pressed to their ears and pints of beer in hand, meticulously keeping score in neat handwriting. It’s cricket in its purest form, unhurried and deeply rooted in tradition, where the game breathes at its own pace and every session feels like a quiet homage to the sport’s enduring soul.
In this small but resilient ecosystem, county cricket is loved fiercely. It doesn’t need mass approval to feel valid. It survives on deep roots and loyal hearts.
The League That Lived
Modern cricket is a marketplace of leagues—IPL, Big Bash, PSL, SA20, and The Hundred—each offering entertainment in bite-sized chunks. Young players are fast-tracked to fame with lucrative contracts, while sponsors chase fleeting eyeballs over the quiet loyalty of the devoted few who still find romance in whites. Yet, amid this global blitz of noise and neon, the County Championship endures. It has survived, albeit with challenges.
Many predicted its demise. But even as white-ball formats surge, the County Championship remains the bedrock of England’s Test success. The resurgence of the England red-ball team — with its attacking flair under Stokes and McCullum — owes much to the county circuit where grit and skill are still forged over long spells.
The Road Ahead
County cricket must evolve to remain relevant. Smarter scheduling, sharper marketing, and greater visibility for younger audiences are essential. It needs to thrive—not merely survive. Embracing streaming platforms is crucial, but so is drawing back respected international players who can showcase their grit on English grass. The tradition is rich, but the future demands fresh energy and broader reach.
But it must never try to become what it is not. Its strength lies in being different — in being real, rooted, and reflective.
County cricket may never command a global TV audience, but its value lies elsewhere — in nurturing character, technique, and cricketing tradition.
Whispers around Lord’s have even hinted at the tantalizing prospect of Virat Kohli donning Middlesex colours later this summer. If true, it could electrify the county scene and draw a new generation of fans to the gentle glory of the Championship — proof that even the quietest traditions can roar when the right names walk through the pavilion gates.
At 125, it remains the oak tree in English cricket’s garden — the one with the deepest roots. And next time I tell a friend I’m off to watch a county game, I’ll smile at their concern. Because I know — in that slower, quieter corner of the game — the heart of cricket still beats strong.
(Krishna Kishore is an internationally acclaimed journalist, accredited by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). He has reported extensively from the frontlines of global cricket, covering marquee events such as the World Test Championship final, T20 World Cup, multiple India–England bilateral series, and India’s high-profile tours of the Caribbean. With a deep understanding of the game, he travels the world to deliver sharp analysis from cricket’s grandest arenas)