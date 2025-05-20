Image Credit : Asianet News

When I told a friend I was heading to Lord’s to watch a county game, he paused, looked at me with bemused concern, and said, “I’m worried for you.” He was not mocking — just genuinely puzzled.

In a world where cricket has become synonymous with sixes sailing over the roof at an MCG Big Bash game or fireworks lighting up the IPL night skies, or players huddling during a tire manufacturer sponsored ‘strategic time-out’, the idea of spending a day watching players in whites grind out a draw under cloudy skies seemed, to him, like stepping into a sepia-toned past.

And yet, for the faithful — a devoted band of players, fans, and purists - that’s exactly the charm.