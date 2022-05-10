Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nadal hopes to fire up his 'old machine' in Rome ahead of 14th French Open title bid

    First Published May 10, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal, sidelined by a rib injury at Indian Wells in March, hopes to build momentum in Rome before launching his campaign for a 14th French Open crown.

    Image Credit: Nadal Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    At 35, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal has endured nearly two decades of top-quality tennis. The 21-time Grand Slam winner, who suffered a defeat to compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid, is now in Rome for the Italian Open and will hope to play himself back into form ahead of his quest to clinch a record-extending 14th title at the French Open.

    Also read: French Open 2022: Alcaraz a firm favourite, admits defending champion Djokovic

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Nadal's return to action after suffering a rib injury in March's Indian Wells saw him lose to the 19-year-old Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarter-finals. However, the loss was something that the 'King of Clay' expected as he was aware that his 'old machine' i.e. his body would take some time to fire up.

    Image Credit: Rafael Nadal Instagram

    In a bid to build momentum before launching his campaign for a 14th title at Roland Garros, Nadal has said he needed time to get his body up to speed. "When you're six weeks without touching a racquet and having the chance to move your body ... my body is like an old machine. To put this machine on again it takes some time," the Spaniard, who has endured a string of injuries during his two-decade-long career, told reporters before the Italian Open.

    WATCH: Nadal's training session in Rome

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It's not the same when you're 19 than when you are almost 36, with all the issues I went through in my career. You need to build again the confidence, and your movements, and then you start feeling comfortable with your tennis. It's more about being confident with my movements, recover the speed, recover the way that I have to play on clay and let's see. I'm confident that I can play well. I need time, but maybe this week can be a positive week, maybe not. Who knows?" Nadal added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In last year's French Open, Nadal lost to World No.1 Novak Djokovic, which was just the third time he faced defeat at the clay-court Grand Slam since his debut in 2005. The Spaniard said he was doing all he can to be fully ready for the tournament, which starts on May 22.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "That's my goal ... I didn't have another chance to approach this claycourt season with the things I went through. I'm going to give myself a chance and we'll see what's going on," Nadal concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season

    football epl Done Deal Manchester City fans gear up to welcome Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund snt

    'Done Deal?': Man City fans gear up to welcome Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

    tennis WATCH Here's how Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated historic win snt

    WATCH: Here's how Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated historic win

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs KKR mumbai-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Sedition law Explained: India's controversial British-era legislation

    Explained: India's controversial British-era sedition law

    Who is Yoon Seok-yeol South Korea s controversial new president gcw

    Who is Yoon Seok-yeol, South Korea's controversial new president?

    Australia to tour India for 3 T20Is in September - Reports-ayh

    Australia to tour India for 3 T20Is in September - Reports

    Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away 5 facts that made the santoor player a true legend gcw

    Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away: 5 facts that made the santoor player a true legend

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download - adt

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon