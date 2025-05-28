- Home
French Open after Rafael Nadal era: Celebrating 8 milestones that cement the King of Clay's legacy at Roland Garros
Rafa Nadal’s unmatched achievements and records at Roland Garros have cemented his legacy as the greatest clay-court player in tennis history.
Rafa Nadal’s 8 Unforgettable Roland Garros Milestones
Just months after Rafa Nadal’s retirement from professional tennis, Roland Garros feels orphaned without its King of Clay. The Manacor native’s extraordinary reign on the Parisian clay left an indelible mark on the tournament, and his absence has created a void that will be felt for years to come. As the French Open 2025 is underway, we take a look at eight milestones that forever define Nadal’s legacy at Roland Garros.
1. Unrivaled 14 French Open Titles
No player in tennis history has exhibited such supremacy at a single Grand Slam as Rafa Nadal has at Roland Garros. His 14 titles at the French Open dwarf the records of other legends—Djokovic’s 10 Australian Open wins and Federer’s eight Wimbledons. Nadal’s record for most Grand Slam victories on a single surface stands as one of the sport’s most unbreakable milestones.
2. Four Perfect Tournaments Without Dropping a Set
Nadal achieved the remarkable feat of winning Roland Garros without conceding a single set, not once but four times—in 2008, 2010, 2017, and 2020. Given that the men’s matches are best-of-five sets, this record highlights his extraordinary dominance over his opponents at the Philippe Chatrier Arena.
3. Martian Win Percentage: 97.4%
Across 19 Roland Garros tournaments, Nadal has won 112 out of 116 matches, boasting an astonishing 97.4% winning rate—the highest for any male player at a Grand Slam event. His only defeats came in 2009, 2015, and 2024, with a retirement due to injury in 2016.
4. An 81-Match Clay Court Winning Streak
Between 2005 and 2007, Nadal compiled an incredible 81 consecutive wins on clay courts, including 21 straight victories at Roland Garros. This dominant run turned the initially skeptical Parisian crowd into passionate supporters of the Spanish star.
5. Defeated Only by Future Finalists
Nadal’s rare losses at Roland Garros have all come at the hands of players who reached the tournament final that year. Robin Soderling (2009), Novak Djokovic (2015), and Alexander Zverev (2024) all lost in the final after beating Nadal earlier. The sole exception was Djokovic in 2021, who defeated Nadal en route to the title.
6. The Oldest Roland Garros Champion
While Nadal was not the youngest to win Roland Garros—he clinched his first title at 19 years old—he made history by becoming the oldest champion at 36 years and 3 days in 2022. He surpassed Andres Gimeno, who held the previous record at 34 years and 10 months since 1972.
7. Injuries Delayed a Greater Tally
Injuries played a significant role in Nadal’s career trajectory. He made his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in 2003 but didn’t play his first Roland Garros until 2005, winning the title on debut. Despite these setbacks, his potential to have won even more French Open titles remains a tantalizing “what if” for tennis fans worldwide.
8. A Legend Immortalized in Steel
In a rare honour, Roland Garros commissioned a towering statue of Nadal while he was still an active player in 2021. Standing three meters tall and five meters wide, this imposing steel sculpture overlooks the tournament entrance at the Jardin des Mousquetaires—an eternal symbol that Paris truly is Nadal’s home.
Roland Garros Feels Orphaned Without the King of Clay
Months after Rafa Nadal’s retirement, Roland Garros is still coming to terms with the absence of its most iconic champion. The tournament, which Nadal made his own for nearly two decades, now faces a new era without the indomitable spirit and unmatched dominance of the King of Clay. His legacy will forever be woven into the fabric of Parisian tennis, but his absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt at every future edition.