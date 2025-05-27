After Real Madrid's UCL defeat to Arsenal, Andy Murray texted Rafael Nadal, jokingly checking if he was okay. Nadal, a known Real Madrid fan, shared the anecdote after his Roland Garros farewell event, where the 'Big 4' of tennis reunited.

Real Madrid were knocked out by Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal with a 1-5 defeat in aggregate. Los Blancos failed to score a single goal as Arsenal netted three goals in the opening leg of the quarterfinal clash at the Emirates Stadium. In the second leg, Real Madrid managed to score a consolation goal but the Gunners added two more to their tally, sealing a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory at Santiago Bernabeu and knocking Los Blancos out of the tournament.

Real Madrid were the defending champions of the tournament after Borussia Dortmund last year, but their hopes of retaining the title were dashed by a clinical Arsenal side who outclassed the 15-time Champions League winners over both legs of the quarterfinal clash.

Andy Murray’s message to Rafael Nadal

Speaking at the press conference after being honoured by the Roland Garros in front of the 15,000 spectators at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, Rafael Nadal revealed his ‘good friend’ Andy Murray texted him after Real Madrid’s message, checking on him and jokingly asked him if he’s ‘Ok’.

“My good friend Andy, we were not in touch for a while. The day that Arsenal beat Real Madrid, when the match just finished, after one second, he texted me a message.” the 38-year-old said.

“He told me... no I am going to read it: 'Hey Rafa, haven't spoken to you in a while. Just checking in to make sure you are OK.' Honestly, it took me five seconds to realise what I was reading because at the beginning, I said OK, he's such a nice guy, he's asking me how I'm doing, and my family.

“But after five seconds... always British, British sense of humour. By the way, I didn't text him back when Inter [Milan] beat Arsenal." he added.

Rafael Nadal is an ardent fan of Real Madrid. The Spaniard was in attendance for the Copa del Rey semifinal clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he was spotted being pumped after Antonio Rudiger netted a winner to seal the Los Blancos place in the final against Barcelona.

The former world no.1 tennis player has been a big fan of Real Madrid ever since his childhood. He was often spotted at the stands during the home matches of the Los Blancos. The Spanish tennis legend even expressed his desire to become the president of his favourite club.

Big 4 of tennis reunited at Nadal’s Roland Garros farewell event

The Big 4 of tennis - Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic came together for the farewell event of their old rivals Rafael Nadal at this farewell event. Djokovic already revealed that all four tennis players would present to pay tribute to their long-time rivals.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray earned the nickname ‘Big 4’ of the sport for their extraordinary dominance in the 21st century, collectively winning a total of 69 Grand Slam titles and redefining the modern era of tennis with their fierce rivalries and global fanbase.

Novak Djokovic remains the only player among ‘Big 4’ who is still playing at the highest level. Andy Murray retired from his tennis career after the Paris Olympics last year.

Speaking at his farewell event, Nadal thanked all three of his rivals for pushing him mentally and physically to become a better player.

“I experienced everything over these 20 years. I have had incredible rivals - like Andy, Novak and of course Roger - and many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits.” Nadal said.

“Truly nothing would be as thrilling without these long lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day.” he added.