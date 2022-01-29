  • Facebook
    Australian Open 2022: Medvedev fined 12,000 US dollars for umpire rant during semi-final win over Tsitsipas

    First Published Jan 29, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
    Daniil Medvedev stands between Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal and a record 21 Grand Slam titles in the Australian Open 2022 final.

    Australian Open 2022 finalist Daniil Medvedev has been fined USD 12,000 for an outrageous verbal tirade directed towards the chair umpire during his semi-final win against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tennis Australia handed the World No.2 Russian — USD 8,000 for a "visible obscenity" and USD 4,000 for "unsportsmanlike conduct".

    Medvedev's four-set win over the fourth-seeded Greek sealed his second consecutive Australian Open final appearance. Still, his shocking outburst at chair umpire Jaume Campistol dominated post-match talk.

    The 25-year-old Russian unleashed a rant while seated at a change of ends, sparked by his concerns for apparent illegal coaching from Stefanos Tsitsipas' father, Apostolos, who was sitting in the player's box.

    Medvedev could be heard screaming at Campistol, saying: Are you mad? Are you mad? Tsitsipas's father can coach every point? Are you stupid? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point?

    Medvedev continued: Answer my question. Will you answer my question? Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point?

    After an indistinguishable response from Campistol, the Russian yelled: Oh my god. Oh my god, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a Grand Slam, your answer? Look at me. I'm talking to you!

    After this outburst, Medvedev appeared to apologise to Campistol after the four-set win over Stefanos Tsitsipas and later regretted the rant at his post-match press conference.

    According to ATP, the Australian Open 2022 finalist's career earnings are over USD 22 million, while the winner's prize money will be AUD 2.875 million (USD 2 million). Daniil Medvedev stands between Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal and a record 21 Grand Slam titles in the Australian Open 2022 final.

