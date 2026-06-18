Tahsin Mohammed: Will This Kerala Boy Debut For Qatar In The FIFA World Cup 2026?
As Qatar takes on Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup today, all eyes are on one player with Kerala roots. Everyone's wondering if 19-year-old Tahsin Mohammed will get to play in the match.
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Image Credit : Instagram/ Tahsin Mohammed
Will he make the starting eleven?
Malayalis everywhere are hoping to see the 19-year-old in Qatar's starting lineup. Even if he doesn't start, fans believe he might come on as a substitute.
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Image Credit : Instagram/ Tahsin Mohammed
A record in the making
With his birthday just two days away, a debut today would be an amazing gift. If Tahsin plays, he will create a record as the first-ever Malayali to play in a World Cup.
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Image Credit : Instagram/ Tahsin Mohammed
His journey started at Aspire
Tahsin, who currently plays as a left-winger, honed his skills at Qatar's famous Aspire Football Academy. This academy is known for producing top talent.
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Image Credit : Instagram/ Tahsin Mohammed
No stranger to the national jersey
This isn't his first time representing Qatar. The young player has already played for the country's Under-16, Under-19, and Under-23 teams.
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Image Credit : Instagram/ Tahsin Mohammed
Proud roots in Kannur, Kerala
The 19-year-old footballer is the son of Jamshid and Shaima. His family originally hails from Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district.
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Image Credit : Instagram/ Tahsin Mohammed
The match is tonight
The match kicks off at 12:30 AM tonight. This is Qatar's second World Cup appearance. They are in Group B, where they will also face Bosnia and Canada.
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