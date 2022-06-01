Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennaiyin FC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here's more about him

    Indian winger Vincy Barretto has been roped in by Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming ISL seasons. Here's more about him.

    Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC CFC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here is more about him-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    In a significant development for former two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC), it has roped in a young Indian winger in the form of Vincy Barretto. The 22-year-old lad from Goa has signed a multi-year contract with the Tamil Nadu-based side. It would be his second franchise in the ISL, having played for Kerala Blasters (KBFC) to date. The left-footed winger also had an impressive run during the recently-held Reliance Foundation Development League, where he was exceptional for KBFC. Having begun his career with Dempo, he started his senior career with FC Goa (FCG) Reserves, followed by I-League's Gokulam Kerala.

    In a media release, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, "We are happy to bring in Vincy Barretto, who will add youthful energy to our attack. At the age of 22, he is already known for his capabilities. It is a very positive signing for us leading into season 9."

    ALSO READ: East Bengal ropes in Emami Group as new investor after CM Mamata Banerjee intervenes again

    Meanwhile, after signing up for the yellow outfit, Barretto stated, "I'm very excited to join Chennaiyin FC, a club that has already been successful in its little history. My only goal is to win more titles with the club."

    As far as Barretto's ISL career is concerned, it has not been so impressive yet. He has scored just a couple of goals in 19 matches for KBFC, which also happens to be his only career goals so far. Overall, he has made 41 professional appearances. As for the honours he holds with him, he won the Goa Professional League in 2018-19 with the FCG Reserves and the 2020-21 I-League with Gokulam.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    East Bengal ropes in Emami Group as new investor after CM Mamata Banerjee intervenes again-ayh

    East Bengal ropes in Emami Group as new investor after CM Mamata Banerjee intervenes again

    ISL Indian Super League: Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here is what Sourav Ganguly has said-ayh

    Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here's what Sourav Ganguly has said

    Sunil Chhetri, Ivan Vukomanovic all-praise for Reliance Foundation Development League RFDL-ayh

    Sunil Chhetri, Ivan Vukomanovic all-praise for Reliance Foundation Development League

    East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23-ayh

    East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23

    Reliance Foundation Development League RFDL to kick off on April 15; 7 Indian Super League ISL clubs to participate-ayh

    Reliance Foundation Development League to kick off on April 15; 7 ISL clubs to participate

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch - gps

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch

    Who is Jaya Bharadwaj Chennai Super Kings csk star indian pacer Deepak Chahar's gorgeous bride wife snt

    Who is Jaya Bharadwaj? CSK and Team India star Deepak Chahar's gorgeous bride

    COVID scare in Mumbai BMC outs hospitals labs on standby increases testing gcw

    COVID scare in Mumbai? BMC puts hospitals, labs on standby; increases testing

    KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022 RBA

    KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature which enables users to edit sent messages - adt

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature which enables users to edit sent messages

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon