Chennaiyin FC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here's more about him

Indian winger Vincy Barretto has been roped in by Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming ISL seasons. Here's more about him.

In a significant development for former two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC), it has roped in a young Indian winger in the form of Vincy Barretto. The 22-year-old lad from Goa has signed a multi-year contract with the Tamil Nadu-based side. It would be his second franchise in the ISL, having played for Kerala Blasters (KBFC) to date. The left-footed winger also had an impressive run during the recently-held Reliance Foundation Development League, where he was exceptional for KBFC. Having begun his career with Dempo, he started his senior career with FC Goa (FCG) Reserves, followed by I-League's Gokulam Kerala.

In a media release, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, "We are happy to bring in Vincy Barretto, who will add youthful energy to our attack. At the age of 22, he is already known for his capabilities. It is a very positive signing for us leading into season 9."

Meanwhile, after signing up for the yellow outfit, Barretto stated, "I'm very excited to join Chennaiyin FC, a club that has already been successful in its little history. My only goal is to win more titles with the club."

As far as Barretto's ISL career is concerned, it has not been so impressive yet. He has scored just a couple of goals in 19 matches for KBFC, which also happens to be his only career goals so far. Overall, he has made 41 professional appearances. As for the honours he holds with him, he won the Goa Professional League in 2018-19 with the FCG Reserves and the 2020-21 I-League with Gokulam.