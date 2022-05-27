'I made something impossible to something possible' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his painful injury comeback

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the Serie A 2021-22 with AC Milan. Meanwhile, he has revealed his struggles with injury and the painful comeback.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is undoubtedly one of the modern-day greats of the sport. Playing for AC Milan this season, he attained delight, helping the side win its first Serie A title in over a decade. It was his second Serie A title with the Rossoneri and his fifth in the tournament. However, he was notable for missing most of the season due to injuries. He played just 23 matches in the competition and scored eight goals. Meanwhile, he revealed how painful his recovery from the injury was, including the comeback. However, he was delighted with the championship win.

Having started in just 12 games for Milan, Ibrahimovic revealed his painful injury struggles this season and said, "For the past six months, I played without an ACL in my left knee. Swollen knee for six months. I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months." ALSO SEE: First Ancelotti, then Zlatan and now Guardiola - Has cigar become symbolic of celebrations?

"Took more than 20 injections in six months. Emptied the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months. Barely slept for six months because of the pain. Never suffered so much on and off the pitch. I made something impossible to something possible. In my mind, I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise. Today I have a new ACL and another trophy," Ibrahimovic stated in his Instagram post.

