Sachin Tendulkar: Top 4 UNBREAKABLE cricket records of master blaster

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has created many records in the world of cricket, which are unlikely to be broken anytime soon. Let's take a look at some of Sachin's unbreakable records

Sachin Tendulkar's achievements: Sachin Tendulkar is called the God of Cricket. This is because he has made many wonderful achievements. At a young age, Sachin Tendulkar faced big players. He was only 16 years old when he faced dangerous bowlers like Wasim Akram. Even in front of dangerous bowlers, he did not get scared, but rather batted bravely and created records. Meanwhile, today we are going to tell you about 4 of his records. It is not easy for any player to break Sachin's records

1. Sachin Tendulkar's longest ODI career The Master Blaster played his first ODI in 1989. After that, he never looked back. Sachin played for India until winning the 2011 World Cup. A long career of 22 years and 91 days is not easy for any player to break. After Tendulkar, only Bangladesh wicketkeeper and batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has played ODIs for 18 years and 92 days. It seems almost impossible for this player, who is over 37 years old, to even come close to Sachin's record

2. A Century of Centuries Sachin Tendulkar is the only player in the world to score a century of centuries in international cricket. By scoring 100 centuries, Sachin has created a huge history, where it is very difficult for any batsman to reach him. However, after him, there is Virat Kohli. Virat has scored 81 centuries so far and has 19 more to go. It is not easy for Kohli to achieve such a big feat, as his age is also increasing day by day. Sachin has scored 51 centuries in Tests and 49 in ODIs

3. Most runs in a year Sachin Tendulkar also tops the list for most runs scored in a calendar year. In 1998, he scored 1894 runs in 34 ODIs. During this time, 9 centuries came from his bat. It now seems almost impossible to break this record of the Master Blaster, as not many matches are played in this format now. Mostly T20 matches are played. In such a situation, it is now a dream for any player to achieve this feat

4. Sachin's most Test cricket matches Sachin has played a total of 200 Test cricket matches in his international career. Currently, players play less in Tests and focus more on ODIs and T20s. In such a situation, it is impossible to break the Master Blaster's record. Next to him is James Anderson, who has played 177 Test matches. But now he too has retired from Test cricket. At this time, England's Joe Root has played 132 Test matches. Considering his age, it is doubtful that he will reach Sachin's record

Latest Videos