Russian tennis stars Medvedev, Rublev call for world peace amid Ukraine crisis

The world is disturbed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Andre Rublev have called for peace.

There has been a sense of concern worldwide owing to the prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine. As the former has invaded and attacked the latter, there has been global criticism over Russia's actions. On the same note, Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev have also condemned the same.

Medvedev, who is set to become the new world number one following Serbia's Novak Djokovic's recent loss in Dubai, is currently taking part in the Mexico Open 2022. He qualified for the semis after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the quarters in straight sets while preparing to take on Rafael Nadal of Spain. Following the same, he revealed that he wanted to promote peach in the world. ALSO READ: Djokovic's record 361-week reign as World No. 1 to end; Medvedev to take over

"By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries. I've been in many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace," Medvedev said during the post-match press conference, reports Reuters.

"I think people need to stay together, and that's the most important. At this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important. It was not easy to play, and I am happy that I managed to win the match. That was a little bit of a roller-coaster day," concluded Medvedev. ALSO READ: Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst, says displeased Nadal

Meanwhile, Rublev realised that he received some hate comments over social media over the Russia-Ukraine situation. He also recognised that his tennis match was not that important in this situation and termed the current scenario as "terrible". He asserted that setting peace is the priority currently.