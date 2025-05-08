Image Credit : Getty

Team India captain Rohit Sharma decided to retire from his Test career on Wednesday, May 7. His retirement announcement a week before the BCCI selection committee picks India squad for the England Test tour, which is slated to take place in June.

Rohit Sharma’s last Test appearance was in the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. The 38-year-old finished his Test career with 4301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 40.57 in 67 matches. Rohit Sharma captained the side to multiple Test series wins at home and drew the Test series against South Africa. The veteran batter led Team India to the World Championship final in 2023, but lost to Australia.

Let’s take a look at key developments that took place before Rohit Sharma closed his chapter in Test cricket.