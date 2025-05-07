Image Credit : Getty

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his decision to retire from his Test career on Wednesday, May 7. The veteran Indian batter announced his Test retirement soon after the reports emerged that BCCI decided to remove from captaincy duties ahead of the England tour.

Rohit Sharma took his Instagram story to inform his decision to retire from the longest format of the game, adding that he felt honoured to represent India in whites. The right-handed batter has asserted that he will continue to play for India in ODIs. Rohit finished his Test career with 4301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 40.57 in 67 matches.

On that note, let’s take a look at top memorable innings of Hitman in Tests