  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup triumph sparks hopes over Luka Modric's Ballon d'Or chances again

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao to win the Spanish Super Cup. Luka Modric was one of the scorers in the game. His incredible form has made him a Ballon d'Or favourite again.

    Real Madrids Spanish Super Cup triumph sparks hopes over Luka Modric's Ballon d'Or chances again-ayh

    It was a top moment for Real Madrid as it won the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. It defeated Athletic Bilbao, with Luka Modric and Karim Benzema scoring. Meanwhile, Modric's incredible form has been highlighted this season, as he has seemingly emerged in the race for the next Ballon d'Or.

    Real Madrids Spanish Super Cup triumph sparks hopes over Luka Modric's Ballon d'Or chances again-ayh

    Madrid has won its first title under Carlo Ancelotti's second reign as the club head coach. Modric bagged the Man of the Match award while he had won the Ballon d'Or prize in 2018. Speaking on his Ballon d'Or chances, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has lauded his current excellent form and has claimed that he is worthy of winning it again.

    ALSO READ: FIFA The Best 2021 - Check out the complete list of nominees; where to watch in India

    Real Madrids Spanish Super Cup triumph sparks hopes over Luka Modric's Ballon d'Or chances again-ayh

    "Without wanting to brag, Modric and Courtois are the best players in the world in their positions. Modric is in an enviable form. He's worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or again," Perez told Movistar. He also acclaimed club defender Marcelo for his rock-solid work in the defence, while he has won 23 titles at the club.

    Real Madrids Spanish Super Cup triumph sparks hopes over Luka Modric's Ballon d'Or chances again-ayh

    Modric has managed just a goal this season in 22 matches. However, he has acted chiefly as a playmaker and has been involved in numerous assists, making him the most valuable club player this season. Overall, he has 29 goals in 413 games at the club, besides winning 17 titles with the Los Blancos.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EPL 2021-22 No Salah no Mane no problem Jurgen Klopp pleased after Liverpool find goals to keep Manchester City in sight

    EPL 2021-22: No Salah, no Mane, no problem! Klopp pleased after Liverpool find goals to keep Man City in sight

    Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22-ayh

    The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22

    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)-ayh

    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)

    Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli says you did good drb

    Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli; says ‘you did good’

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk

    Recent Stories

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her Bhabhi Ji had they not been married for 21 years drb

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her ‘Bhabhi Ji’, had they not been married for 21 years

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday says Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Budget 2022 Wishlist Reduce interest rates on home loans, industry status for realty sector YCB

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: 'Reduce interest rates on home loans, industry status for realty sector'

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details RCB

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta Osorio quits over Covid protocol violation gcw

    Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio quits over COVID protocol violation

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon