Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup triumph sparks hopes over Luka Modric's Ballon d'Or chances again

It was a top moment for Real Madrid as it won the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. It defeated Athletic Bilbao, with Luka Modric and Karim Benzema scoring. Meanwhile, Modric's incredible form has been highlighted this season, as he has seemingly emerged in the race for the next Ballon d'Or.

Madrid has won its first title under Carlo Ancelotti's second reign as the club head coach. Modric bagged the Man of the Match award while he had won the Ballon d'Or prize in 2018. Speaking on his Ballon d'Or chances, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has lauded his current excellent form and has claimed that he is worthy of winning it again.

"Without wanting to brag, Modric and Courtois are the best players in the world in their positions. Modric is in an enviable form. He's worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or again," Perez told Movistar. He also acclaimed club defender Marcelo for his rock-solid work in the defence, while he has won 23 titles at the club.