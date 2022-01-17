  • Facebook
    FIFA The Best 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees; where to watch in India

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
    The FIFA Best Awards for 2021 will be given out on Monday. Check out the complete list of nominees here and the details of where you can watch it in India.

    FIFA The Best 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees; where to watch in India-ayh

    After Ballon d'Or, it is time for another prestigious award recognition in the world of football. The 2021 FIFA Best Awards will be held at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Monday. Awards are all set to be given out across categories involving both genders. As the name suggests, the award is given out by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association.

    FIFA The Best 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees; where to watch in India-ayh

    The award was started in 2016, in competition with the globally famous Ballon d'Or, organised and given out by the French Football Federation (FFF). Lionel Messi of Argentina is the record winner of the BdO, winning seven titles. As for The Best, it has been won mainly by his Portuguese counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it twice.

    ALSO READ: Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?

    FIFA The Best 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees; where to watch in India-ayh

    Robert Lewandowski of Poland won the award last year. He and Messi are again contending for the same, along with Egypt's Mohamed Salah. However, Ronaldo will be missing out among the nominees this term. In the same light, we present the complete list of the nominees across categories for the event, as announced by FIFA:

    FIFA The Best 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees; where to watch in India-ayh

    The Best FIFA Men's Player: Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah
    The Best FIFA Women's Player: Jennifer Hermoso, Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas
    The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel
    The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Lluis Cortes, Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman
    The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy and Manuel Neuer
    The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler and Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe
    FIFA Fair Play Award: Denmark football team/Denmark medical staff, Claudio Ranieri and Scott Brown
    FIFA Puskas Award: Erik Lamela (Argentina), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) and Mehdi Taremi (Iran)
    FIFA Fan Award: Denmark fans, German fans and Imogen Papworth-Heidel

    Where to watch: TV - None, Streaming - FIFA TV and Voot Select

