Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA permits teams to select up to 26 players

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar in November-December. Meanwhile, FIFA has permitted the sides to pick 26 players for the tournament.

The year 2022 will be vital for football fans as the highly awaited FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar in November-December. The global event will take place outside its regular June-July window to avoid the scorching summer in the golf country, marking the first time in the tournament's history to have a winter FIFA World Cup. In the meantime, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has decided on how many players can a side have for the competition. While it had 23 players until now, FIFA has decided to increase the cap to 26 for this edition. The FIFA Council approved the same on Thursday, which involved the FIFA President (Gianni Infantino) and the six confederation presidents.

- The maximum number of players on the release list has been increased from 35 to 55.

- The number of players included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26.

- The final matchday at the club level for the 23 to 26 players nominated on the final list will be November 13 2022.

- No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials – one of these officials must be the team doctor) will be allowed to sit on the team bench.

