Neymar Birthday: Dating history of the Brazilian footballer

Neymar, the Brazilian football star, has been in the spotlight not only for his skills but also for his eventful dating life. From long-term romances to short-lived flings, he has been linked to several high-profile women, including actresses, models, and influencers. Here’s a look at his relationship history

Brazilian ace footballer Neymar turns 33 today. He has a long dating history where he dating actresses, models and influencers. He is currently together with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi who is pregnant and share a daughter named Mavie Da Silva Santos together

One of Neymar’s most well-known relationships was with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. The two first met at the Rio Carnival in 2012 and had an on-and-off relationship for six years before parting ways in 2018 due to career commitments—Neymar was in Europe, while Bruna had to stay in Brazil for her acting career. Marquezine once stated on social media that their breakup was Neymar’s decision but emphasized that they continued to respect each other

Neymar met American model, singer, and DJ Natalia Barulich at his birthday party, which later led to their relationship. On one occasion, Barulich shared a heartfelt message about Neymar, praising both his talent and his character. She also posted a picture in a white dress from his birthday party, playfully referencing his dress code instructions. However, their romance ended in late 2020. Neymar was also briefly linked to pop artist Anitta in 2014, as they were frequently seen together at parties, restaurants, and clubs in Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, he was spotted multiple times with model Thaila Ayala in Ibiza the same year, with reports suggesting they even shared a cabin on a yacht

Neymar's first known relationship was with Carolina Dantas, with whom he shares a son, Davi Lucca. Although they separated shortly after the child’s birth, they continue to co-parent. Over the years, Neymar has been associated with various women, including Spanish lawyer Elisabeth Martinez, who is a Barcelona fan. They were seen together at several popular spots in the city, including famous nightclubs like Opium and Sutton

