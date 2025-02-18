Neeraj Chopra opens up about his secret wedding to Himani Mor, says 'we slowly fell in love'

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra opens up about his intimate wedding to Himani Mor and their shared sports background.

Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has finally spoken about his surprise wedding to former tennis player Himani Mor, revealing how their relationship blossomed over time. The 26-year-old athlete, while speaking to India Today, shared that their bond started as a casual friendship before it gradually turned into love.

Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Chopra’s wedding, which took place last month in a quiet ceremony near Solan, left many stunned. The javelin star explained that he and Mor preferred an intimate affair with only close family members in attendance. "I knew her. She also comes from a family with a sports background, and so do we. Her father and mother were kabaddi players, while her brothers were boxers and wrestlers," Chopra said.

Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Himani Mor was once a tennis player but had to shift her focus to academics after suffering injuries. Their shared sports backgrounds played a role in bringing them closer, according to Chopra. "Because our families had a sports background, we had the opportunity to meet. Our conversations began like that—just two athletes talking. It was casual at first, but slowly, we fell in love," he added.

Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

The couple's wedding photos, which Chopra shared on social media a few days after the ceremony, quickly went viral, taking fans by surprise. While only family members were present at the wedding, Chopra clarified that most of his close friends knew about the nuptials and that he plans to celebrate with them soon. "Families and friends knew. I wanted to return to training because the season was about to start. I thought it would only be possible after the season. Inviting everyone would have taken time," he explained.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the wedding behind him, Chopra is now fully focused on his training and upcoming competitions, as he continues his quest to break the elusive 90m mark under the guidance of his new coach, Jan Zelezny. Also read: Will Neeraj Chopra achieve 90m mark soon? Javelin hero reveals new coach Jan Zelezny's game-changing tweaks

