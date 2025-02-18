Will Neeraj Chopra achieve 90m mark soon? Javelin hero reveals new coach Jan Zelezny's game-changing tweaks

Olympic javelin star Neeraj Chopra has revealed that his new coach, Jan Zelezny, has identified flaws in his technique and will make key adjustments to help him achieve the elusive 90m mark.

Chopra, whose personal best stands at 89.94m (achieved in 2022), will kick off his season in May with the Diamond League, marking the competitive debut of his partnership with Zelezny—a former Olympic and world champion who still holds the javelin world record (98.48m).

"I believe a 90+ throw is happening soon. He (Jan Zelezny) has made some technical adjustments in my game," Chopra told India Today.

"He (Zelezny) feels that his tweaks would help me. I've been able to understand what he expects from me. One of the mistakes that he told me about was how I was throwing very low even in Paris and that I was leaning towards the left. If I am able to incorporate those changes, I think I will get a lot better," he added.

However, the Panipat native emphasized that reaching the 90m mark is secondary to his ultimate goal—winning medals for the country.

"I want to do it myself. But, going to a competition and winning a medal against people who have previously thrown 90 meters is even more important. There's no point in throwing 90 meters and not winning. What if everyone throws 90+ there and despite throwing 90, you don't win? I want to throw more than 90 meters; everyone believes I can do that. Klaus (Bartoniet, his former coach) believed it, Zelezny believes it. It will come off if I can fix the javelin line. I am giving my 100 percent, and that is important for me," he added.

He also addressed the groin injury that impacted his performance last season, revealing that he has consulted a doctor in Prague on Zelezny's recommendation.

"Groin injury has been an issue for a long time. I wasn't able to give 100 percent in my technique because of my injury. I went to Zelezny's doctor in Prague, and he suggested some exercises. I am working on that, so hopefully it helps, and I am able to give my 100 percent," he said.

