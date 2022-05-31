NBA 2021-22: 'Miami Heat's season a waste of a year - Kyle Lowry

Following his team's elimination from the NBA 2022 Playoffs, Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has called his team's season 'a waste of a year'. The 36-year-old veteran has surprised some fans with his statement as the Heat were the first-round exit a year ago and went all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals this season. Lowry also acknowledged his underperformance in the post-season, which largely stemmed from a hamstring issue.

The NBA 2019 Championship winner said, "I wish I would have been able to play a little bit better, at a higher level, but I didn't,". You don't know how many more opportunities you will have to get back to this, so for me, honestly, it was a waste of a year. I only play to win championships. It was fun, and I appreciate my teammates and the opportunity. But, for me, it's a waste of a year. You're not winning a championship. It's a wasted year."

After a successful stint with the Toronto Raptors, where he won a championship and made six all-star teams, Lowry joined the Heat on a 3-year contract last summer. Lowry's regular season was a success despite missing some games due to injury. Thanks to his efficient scoring, great playmaking, and leadership qualities, he helped the Heat become the best regular-season team in their conference.

Lowry's hamstring issue, which started in the Heat's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, meant Lowry was a shell of himself for most of the post-season. Lowry has struggled throughout, except for Game 6 of the Conference Finals, averaging less than eight points per game with a field goal percentage of 29.1% for the entire post-season. Lowry and Heat fans will hope for a healthier NBA 2022-23 season for the veteran point guard.