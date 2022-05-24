Kurt Zouma pleads guilty to animal cruelty on 2 counts

Kurt Zouma was accused of animal cruelty a couple of months ago. Now, he has admitted to the charges on a couple of occasions.

Image Credit: Getty Images

West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma faced the wrath of many fans and managed after he was charged on the grounds of animal cruelty. Back in February, a video of him had gone viral, where he was seen kicking a cat and slapping it. Consequently, after being charged for the same, he had entered his plea at the Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday, along with his brother Yoan. The Frenchman pleaded guilty in a couple of instances. He was charged with section 4 subsection 1 of the 2006 Animal Welfare Act, which involves “unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by kicking and slapping a cat”.

Image Credit: Getty Images

At the same time, Yoan also entered a plea of guilty. He was accused of "aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring Kurt Zouma to commit the offence." After the footage of Zouma went viral, West Ham imposed a fine of a couple of weeks' wages on him. ALSO READ: Champions League final - Special ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool blockbuster unveiled

Image Credit: Getty Images