Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kurt Zouma pleads guilty to animal cruelty on 2 counts

    First Published May 24, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    Kurt Zouma was accused of animal cruelty a couple of months ago. Now, he has admitted to the charges on a couple of occasions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma faced the wrath of many fans and managed after he was charged on the grounds of animal cruelty. Back in February, a video of him had gone viral, where he was seen kicking a cat and slapping it. Consequently, after being charged for the same, he had entered his plea at the Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday, along with his brother Yoan. The Frenchman pleaded guilty in a couple of instances. He was charged with section 4 subsection 1 of the 2006 Animal Welfare Act, which involves “unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by kicking and slapping a cat”.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At the same time, Yoan also entered a plea of guilty. He was accused of "aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring Kurt Zouma to commit the offence."  After the footage of Zouma went viral, West Ham imposed a fine of a couple of weeks' wages on him.

    ALSO READ: Champions League final - Special ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool blockbuster unveiled

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The accusation cost West Ham in terms of sponsorship, as quite a few of them pulled out. The RSPCA also charged Zouma in March for cat abuse.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis French Open Daniil Medvedev breezes past Bagnis to clinch first clay-court win of 2022 snt

    French Open: Medvedev breezes past Bagnis to clinch first clay-court win of 2022

    football Champions League final: Special ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool blockbuster unveiled snt

    Champions League final: Special ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool blockbuster unveiled

    ISL Indian Super League: Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here is what Sourav Ganguly has said-ayh

    Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here's what Sourav Ganguly has said

    Odisha becomes first Indian state to launch Olympic Values Education Programme OVEP-ayh

    Olympic Values Education Programme launched across India, inaugural project in Odisha

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open Daniil Medvedev breezes past Bagnis to clinch first clay-court win of 2022 snt

    French Open: Medvedev breezes past Bagnis to clinch first clay-court win of 2022

    Save Soil movement How a civil engineer grew an organic coconut farm gcw

    Save Soil movement: Story of a civil engineer's organic coconut farm

    Justin Bieber India tour Here is when and where the Peaches singer would perform drb

    Justin Bieber’s India tour: Here’s when and where the ‘Peaches’ singer would perform

    Hardik Patel slams top Gujarat Congress leader

    'Why do you hate Hindus?' Hardik slams top Gujarat Congress leader

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Why is Sourav Ganguly unfazed by Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's poor run?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Why is Sourav Ganguly unfazed by Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's poor run?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon