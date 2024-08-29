Jay Shah's salary as ICC Chairman: All you need to know about the BCCI secretary's income

Jay Shah has been unanimously appointed as the new Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). This has raised many questions about the salary of the ICC Chairman. Here is a report on this.



Jay Shah, the secretary of the world's richest cricket board, has now resigned from his post and has been appointed as the new chairman of the global cricket body.



Yes, Jay Shah has now been unanimously elected as the new Chairman of the International Cricket Council. Jay Shah will serve as the ICC Chairman for the next three years from December 01, 2024.



Jay Shah is reported to be stepping down as the secretary of the Cricket Board at the BCCI's annual general meeting in October. Not only this, he is also the current chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the finance committee of the ICC, and may step down from these positions as well.



Jay Shah, currently 35, has now become the youngest person to hold the post of President in the history of ICC. Jay Shah will be 36 years old when he officially takes over as the ICC President.



You may also be curious to know how much Jay's salary will be after he is unanimously elected as the President of ICC after leaving the rich cricket board BCCI. Here is the answer to your curiosity

Let me tell you that the ICC Chairman is an honorary post and there is no specific salary for those who hold that post.

However, the ICC Chairman is given special allowances for travel and attending meetings. But the ICC has not given any clear information about how much amount is given.

Jay Shah served as the BCCI secretary from 2019 to 2024. Even when he was the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah did not receive any fixed salary.

But Jay Shah has received huge allowances as BCCI secretary. Shah used to get ₹82,000 for foreign trips to attend international meetings. Jay Shah used to get ₹40,000 per day and a business class ticket to attend domestic meetings.

