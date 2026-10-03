Team India fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah shatters the stumps of rival batters with his deadly yorkers. The most dangerous bowler in world cricket also earns massive money off the field through his huge brand value.

Financial trackers estimate Jasprit Bumrah will have a net worth between ₹60 crore and ₹80 crore by 2026. He started his career with a basic ₹10 lakh IPL deal in 2013. He stands today as one of the most expensive sports stars in the country. You can check his income sources, luxury cars, and properties right here.