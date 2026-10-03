Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth 2026: IPL Salary, BCCI Pay, Endorsements and Luxury Cars
Team India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah ranks among the best fast bowlers in world cricket today. He destroys batting lineups with his deadly yorkers on the field and breaks massive earning records off the pitch.
BCCI Contract, Luxury Cars And An Ahmedabad Villa
Team India fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah shatters the stumps of rival batters with his deadly yorkers. The most dangerous bowler in world cricket also earns massive money off the field through his huge brand value.
Financial trackers estimate Jasprit Bumrah will have a net worth between ₹60 crore and ₹80 crore by 2026. He started his career with a basic ₹10 lakh IPL deal in 2013. He stands today as one of the most expensive sports stars in the country. You can check his income sources, luxury cars, and properties right here.
Mumbai Indians IPL Salary And Mega Retention
Jasprit Bumrah gets the biggest share of his income from the IPL. He serves as the backbone of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise since 2013. The MI management retained him for a whopping ₹18 crore for the IPL 2026 season. He easily tops the list of highest-paid players in the league. This ₹18 crore fixed salary per season boosts his bank balance heavily.
BCCI Contract And Match Fees
The annual contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acts as a major income source for Jasprit Bumrah. The board placed him in the A+ category for the 2025-26 contract cycle. He holds this top-tier Grade A contract. The board pays him match fees along with this annual salary.
• Test match: ₹15 lakh per match
• ODI match: ₹6 lakh per match
• T20I match: ₹3 lakh per match
He adds an extra ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore to his account every year through these match fees and performance incentives.
Brand Endorsements And Ad Campaigns
Jasprit Bumrah enjoys massive craze in the world of ad films and brand endorsements. He promotes top-class brands like Dream11, boAt, ASICS, OnePlus, Thums Up, Zepto, Yippee, Skechers, Zaggle, and Tata Motors. Reports suggest he holds contracts with around 20 different brands. He charges ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore per day for a single ad campaign or endorsement deal. He earns ₹8 crore to ₹15 crore every year through these brand tie-ups.
Ahmedabad Dream Home And Property Investments
Jasprit Bumrah invests his hard-earned money smartly in real estate and other digital assets. He owns a luxury designer house in his hometown Ahmedabad. Market experts estimate the value of this house between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore. Reports also mention he owns expensive residential properties in Mumbai and real estate investments in other locations.
Jasprit Bumrah Luxury Car Collection
Cricket stars always show a massive craze for cars. Jasprit Bumrah parks a stunning collection of super-fast and luxury cars in his garage.
• Mercedes-Maybach S560: This ultra-expensive luxury car costs over ₹2 crore.
• Nissan GT-R: This super car famous for its speed also costs over ₹2 crore.
• Range Rover Velar: This royal SUV carries a price tag of around ₹90 lakh.
• Toyota Innova Crysta and Hyundai Verna: He uses these cars for comfortable daily travel.
The match-winning Team India bowler built this multi-crore financial empire through his sheer hard work.
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