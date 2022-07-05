Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Qatar ready for the greatest football spectacle? FIFA World Cup 2022 CEO gives verdict

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar later this year. Meanwhile, tournament CEO Nasser Al Khater has decided if the nation is ready for the most outstanding football spectacle.

    The date keeps drawing close as 2022 will see the FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar and played during the winter season for the first time. It will run between November 21 and December 18 across five cities in eight different venues. After nearly a decade of preparation, it will be interesting to know if the nation is all set to host the most incredible football spectacle on earth. On Monday, officials of all the 32 participating countries met in Doha for a workshop related to the tournament, as competition CEO Nasser Al Khater clarified that Qatar is entirely ready to host the World Cup, with finishing touches being given to the preparations.

    “Over the last decade, Qatar has hosted over 600 regional and international sporting events, including the FIFA Club World Cup on two occasions and our major test event, the FIFA Arab Cup. These tournaments, in particular, have helped us prepare for the greatest show on earth – the FIFA World Cup – and prepare for your arrival in under 140 days," said Al Khater, reports Goal.

    “I am delighted to report that all our stadiums and training sites are ready and being tested with various events ahead of the big kick-off later this year. Meanwhile, final touches are being applied to our national infrastructure, operational tournament planning, and the amazing fan experience Qatar will offer fans worldwide," Al Khater added.

    In the same lighht, FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared, “The goal of our gathering is to present you with updates on operational matters and to give you a chance to raise any questions or issues that you have with experts across the respective areas of FIFA. It is a collaboration that we greatly appreciate.”

